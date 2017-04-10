Nissan bringing a space ship and a tank to the New York Auto Show

April 10, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

NEW YORK, N.Y.—Nissan is set to storm the 2017 New York International Auto Show with its military inspired Rogue Trail Warrior. Nissan’s suburban crossover has gotten a Rambo-style makeover, created exclusively for the New York show, from Apr. 14 to 23.

The Rouge Trail Warrior has a custom camouflage body wrap, military-style yellow glasswork and a khaki-painted tracks systems.

The rubber sand/snow tracks are particularly eye-catching, making this one-off project vehicle more tank than car. The tracks, manufactured by American Track Truck Inc., are 30 inches high and totally replace the Rogue’s regular wheels and tires. The suspension and wheel wells were modified to fit the track system, but otherwise all drivetrain components are standard factory issue.

This off-road monster has 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque, ideal for climbing snow banks and sand dunes.

The Rogue Trail Warrior also boasts tinted headlights, custom fender flares, ARB Gear Basket, LED lights and a Warn 4K winch.

“This new Rogue Trail Warrior adds a new dimension to family adventures with its snow/sand tracks, gear basket, winch and camo paint. If you want to stand out from the crowd during a day on the slopes or the beach, this is the vehicle to take,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America.

Also making an appearance at the New York Auto Show are two Rogues inspired by the Star Wars films. One vehicle is modeled after an X-wing fighter, featuring faux thrusters, blasters, side mirror projectors and an astromech droid. The second one-of-a-kind Rogue is wrapped in orange and white graphics and logos, in the style of an X-wing pilot suit.

“In response to our alliance with Lucasflim, we’ve seen a drastic increase in awareness and sales of the 2017 Nissan Rogue. The excitement displayed by consumers visiting these Star Wars-inspired experiences motivates us and drives the Nissan brand forward,” said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications & Media, Nissan North America.