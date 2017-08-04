New Flyer wins 377-bus order from New York City

August 4, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ST. CLOUD, Minn—New Flyer Industries Inc. has announced that its U.S. subsidiary has won a contract with the New York City Transit Authority (NYCT) to supply 367 clean diesel and 10 diesel-electric buses.

The 40-foot Xcelsior buses will be deployed into the NYCT network over the next two years, part of a program which aims to rejuvenate and expand the NYCT fleet.

NYCT is a part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority—North America’s largest transportation network, serving 15.3 million people across New York City, Long Island, southeastern New York State and Connecticut.

“Since 1988, New Flyer has delivered over 2,300 buses to NYCT. As NYCT rebuilds and expands its transportation infrastructure, New Flyer will deploy buses with enhanced safety and comfort, better driver visibility, pedestrian turn warning, Wi-Fi and USB port features to improve the bus rider experience,” said Wayne Joseph, president of New Flyer of America.

New Flyer did not disclose the value of the contract.

The Winnipeg-based company builds its U.S. buses at its plants in St. Cloud, Minn. and Anniston, Ala.