New Flyer sells buses to Seattle and Phoenix metro authorities

February 9, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINNIPEG—New Flyer Industries Inc., North America’s largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer, announced Feb. 8 that Seattle’s King County Department of Transportation has awarded New Flyer with a contract for 222 60-foot Xcelsior diesel-electric hybrid buses.

The contract is valued at approximately US$202 million and includes both two and three door bus configurations.

Since 1999, New Flyer has delivered or has on order 1,400 transit buses for King County DOT.

The majority of this new order are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2017, with the remaining planned for delivery in 2018.

New Flyer also reached a deal on Feb. 8 with Valley Metro Regional Public Transportation Authority in Phoenix, for up to 21 60-foot Xcelsior compressed natural gas buses.

The Phoenix contract includes a firm order for 10 buses at approximately US$9 million, with the option to purchase up to an additional 11 buses over the five year contract term.