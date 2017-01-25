New Flyer lands three-year US$84M contract with Houston METRO

January 25, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

DES PLAINES, Ill.—Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of Winnipeg bus manufacturer New Flyer Industries Inc., has announced that the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) in Houston, Texas, has awarded the company a firm three-year contract for 139 commuter coaches.

The contract also includes 10 options per year, for a total of 169 coaches, and has an approximate value of US$84 million.

“We are very honored that Houston METRO has once again found the commuter coach to provide the value and reliable performance important to its operations and ridership,” said Tom Wagner, MCI vice-president of public sector sales. “The MCI commuter coach offers METRO’s passengers a comfortable, safe and convenient ride, which is an enormous draw for riders facing a long distance commute during rush hour traffic.”

Since 1996, New Flyer has delivered 1,295 transit buses to Houston METRO. Most recently, on January 5, New Flyer announced an order for 100 Xcelsior clean diesel 40-foot transit buses for the transit authority.