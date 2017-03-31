MDA to provide communication systems for International Space Station

March 31, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

VANCOUVER—Satellite communications firm MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. announced Mar. 30 that it has received authorization from Boeing to provide three communication subsystems that will be used on the International Space Station’s (ISS) Space-to-Ground Antenna.

Three new Ku-Band communication subsystems will replace aging Ku-Band subsystems.

The subsystems will interface with the ISS Space-to-Ground Antenna, also provided by MDA.

This contract includes an option for an additional subsystem, which if exercised, brings the full value to approximately $30 million. The contract also includes a prototype and test unit.

The subsystems will support the long-term mission of the ISS with improved communication capability between the ISS and Mission Control Centres on Earth.