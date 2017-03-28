G3 Canada building two grain elevators in Saskatchewan

March 28, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINNIPEG—Grain distributor G3 Canada Ltd. announced Mar. 28 that it will build two new grain elevators in Saskatchewan.

Both facilities are being constructed on CN Rail lines with 134-car loop tracks, providing G3 with rail access to its Thunder Bay and St. Lawrence River terminals, and to the company’s Vancouver terminal, once it becomes operational in 2020.

The new elevators at Melville and Saskatoon are being built to accommodate 34,000 tonnes and 42,000 tonnes of storage capacity, respectfully.

Construction is set to begin in April, and both are slated for completion prior to the 2018 harvest.

“Growing our origination footprint in Saskatchewan is the next step in G3’s plans to build a highly competitive coast-to-coast grain handling network,” said Karl Gerrand, CEO, G3.