Canadian auto sales hit another monthly record

March 2, 2017

by The Canadian Press

RICHMOND HILL, Ont.—DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales hit a new monthly high for February.

The consulting firm says sales of cars and light trucks totalled 123,032 last month, up 3.2 per cent from the same month last year.

The increase came as sales of light trucks last month climbed 5.7 per cent from a year ago to 84,865.

But sales of cars fell 2.1 per cent to 38,167.

Fiat Chrysler was the top seller for the month, moving 19,115 new light vehicles, a 1.6 per cent rise that helped it claim 15.5 per cent of the market.

Ford was a close second with 18,965 vehicles sold, representing 15.4 per cent of the market, followed by General Motors with 16,528 vehicle sales or 13.4 per cent of the market.