Calgary manufacturer Circa Enterprises acquires Guardian Telecom for $3.5M

July 7, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

CALGARY—Circa Enterprises Inc., a Calgary-based company which manufactures telecommunication, electrical utility and construction equipment, announced July 6 that it has acquired another Calgary-based telecom equipment manufacturer, Guardian Telecom Inc.

The cash transaction of approximately $3.5 million remains subject to closing conditions, but is expected to be completed on or around July 14.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Guardian Telecom will operate under its original name as a division of Circa Enterprises.

Circa produces and sells surge protection products to protect telephone systems and data transmission equipment, as well as fabricated enclosures, pole line hardware and other products for the electrical industry. The company also provides custom metal fabrication services.

The manufacture of Guardian’s ruggedized phones, systems, enclosures and IP telecommunications equipment will be integrated into Circa’s operations.

“The acquisition of Guardian Telecom expands Circa’s Telecom business segment with comprehensive communications systems engineered for extreme operating conditions. Guardian’s line of ruggedized telecommunications equipment fits well with our existing manufacturing, procurement and engineering capabilities and significantly broadens our customer base,” said Grant Reeves, president and CEO of Circa.

Reeves continued, “The Guardian business has an excellent reputation for providing complete systems for industrial, transportation and institutional customers worldwide.”