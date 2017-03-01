Bombardier wins US$284M contract with China Railway

March 1, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BERLIN, Germany—Bombardier Transportation announced today that its Chinese joint venture, Bombardier Sifang Transportation Ltd. (BST), has been awarded a contract with China Railway Corp. (CRC) to supply 144 CRH1A-A train cars for China’s high speed rail network.

The contract for 18 eight-car trainsets is valued at approximately US$284 million.

With an operational speed of 250km/h, the CRH1A-A train’s aluminium carbody design reduces weight and track wear as well as aerodynamic drag, leading to high energy efficiency.

The new cars will enter service with the Chengdu and Kunming Railway Bureau and support the continued development of Western China’s new Diamond Economic Circle, which includes the cities of Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi’an, Guiyang and Kunming.

Bombardier owns 50 per cent of the shares in BST, and the other half of the joint venture is controlled by CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd.

“In light of this market’s fierce competition, we are pleased that CRC has selected our high speed technology to enhance Western China’s high speed rail network, connect cities and people there and help the new economic circle to reach a targeted GDP growth of 10 per cent in 2017,” said Jianwei Zhang, president of Bombardier China.

Bombardier in China has six joint ventures, seven wholly foreign-owned enterprises and more than 6,000 employees.

The Canadian rail giant has delivered more than 3,500 high speed railway passenger cars, 560 electric locomotives and over 2,000 metro cars to China’s urban mass transit markets.

Bombardier also provides propulsion equipment to third party metro car builders for use in 21 Chinese cities, and provides maintenance for metro cars.