Canadian Manufacturing

Bombardier to supply 83 Regio 2N train sets for commuter service in Paris

The trains will accompany a previous order for 42 Regio 2N, bringing the Paris transport authority's fleet total to 125


Bombardier will supply 83 Regio 2N Double-Deck train sets for the Paris public transport authority. PHOTO: Bombardier

BERLIN—Bombardier Transportation has received an order for 83 Regio 2N train sets from the French National Railway Corporation, Société nationale des chemins de fer français (SNCF), valued at approximately US$968 million.

These new trains, entirely financed by the Paris public transport authority, Syndicat des Transports d’Ile-de-France (STIF), are expected to enter service at the end of 2019, offering commuter service in suburban Paris.

“Based on our successful Bombardier Omneo double deck platform, each Regio 2N offers space for 1,000 passengers, translating into more comfort and seating capacity for the busy commuter lines in the Île-de-France Region,” said Laurent Bouyer, president of Bombardier Transport France.

With this order for 83 train sets and a previous order of 42 Regio 2N placed in December 2014, STIF will have a fleet of 125 Regio 2N.

Print this page

Related Posts from the network