Bombardier to supply 83 Regio 2N train sets for commuter service in Paris

June 25, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BERLIN—Bombardier Transportation has received an order for 83 Regio 2N train sets from the French National Railway Corporation, Société nationale des chemins de fer français (SNCF), valued at approximately US$968 million.

These new trains, entirely financed by the Paris public transport authority, Syndicat des Transports d’Ile-de-France (STIF), are expected to enter service at the end of 2019, offering commuter service in suburban Paris.

“Based on our successful Bombardier Omneo double deck platform, each Regio 2N offers space for 1,000 passengers, translating into more comfort and seating capacity for the busy commuter lines in the Île-de-France Region,” said Laurent Bouyer, president of Bombardier Transport France.

With this order for 83 train sets and a previous order of 42 Regio 2N placed in December 2014, STIF will have a fleet of 125 Regio 2N.