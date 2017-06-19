Bombardier extends order with Philippine Airlines to 12 Q400, worth US$235M

June 19, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced June 19 that it has signed an agreement with Philippine Airlines, Inc. to deliver seven Q400 aircraft.

This agreement is an add-on to a firm order for five Q400 that was worked out in December 2016. Philippine Airlines agreed to purchase rights for an additional seven aircraft at that time, which it has now exercised.

The airline’s new firm order of twelve aircraft is valued at roughly US$235 million.

The flag carrier airline of the Philippines will take deliver of the 86-seat Q400 turboprop planes in July 2017.

“We are thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead, and we look forward to offering more capacity and improving connectivity in the region with comfortable, fast and efficient regional aircraft like Bombardier’s 86-seat turboprops,” said Jaime J. Bautista, president & chief operating officer, Philippine Airlines.

Bombardier announced the order extension from the International Paris Air Show, an event where the Canadian aerospace giant expects its disputes with Brazil and Boeing to garner attention.