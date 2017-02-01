B.C. comms company inks land admin agreement with undisclosed international customer

February 1, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

VANCOUVER—MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA), a global communications and information company based in Richmond B.C., today announced that it has signed a master services agreement to modernize the land administration infrastructure for an undisclosed international customer.

Under this agreement, MDA has been awarded $4.2 million for the initial design phase of a long-term modernization service.

The master services agreement lays out that the design phase will be followed by a long-term service delivery phase, providing the customer with many years of land administration infrastructure.

Norman Hannaford, MDA’s vice president and general manager responsible for this business said, “Our ability to pursue this business is based on the advanced technology and processes we have developed with and for the government of British Columbia over many years. Based on our market research we believe that our geospatial solutions in this domain are applicable to a number of other jurisdictions who are ready to modernize their land administration, and we are working on plans to pursue this business on a larger scale.”