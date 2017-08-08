Aereus Technologies to acquire sheet metal and wall unit businesses

August 8, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Burlington, Ont.-based Aereus Technologies Inc., a copper alloy manufacturer, has signed a letter of intent to acquire Rosemont, Ont.-based Interspec Systems Ltd. & Alspec Industries Ltd., two jointly-owned businesses which manufacture headwall units and aluminum sheet metal respectively.

Aereus’ copper alloy process uses a thermal spray application to cover solid surfaces with a coating that it says can ward off harmful bacteria, and the company plans to coat all surfaces manufactured by Interspec Systems/Alspec Industries with its copper coating.

Aereus says the acquisition will aid in establishing buying practices for antimicrobial copper in provincial infrastructure bids.

The company will also acquire the five acres of property on which both facilities exist, and all assets of Interspec Systems/Alspec Industries.

“Having built our business from the ground up over 45 years, my family and staff are incredibly excited to hand the reigns over to Jon and the Aereus Technologies team. We have established a reputation for customer care, quality product and above all integrity and attention to detail, and I know the legacy of our business will be in expert hands,” said John Kamstra, founder and owner, Interspec Systems/Alspec Industries.

Aereus says it intends to work with Interspec management to grow their sales force in order to access the continental U.S. and international markets.

“This acquisition is the first of many for Aereus Technologies, and allows us to grow our sales platform while continuing to expand the adoption of antimicrobial copper on high touch surfaces in every industry from quick serve restaurants, to hospitals, schools and even fitness facilities,” said Jon Dwyer, managing director, Aereus Technologies.