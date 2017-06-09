CanmetEnergy signs $5M deal to provide tech support for Chinese solar heating

June 9, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

OTTAWA—CanmetEnergy, a clean energy research organization run by Natural Resources Canada, signed a $5-million agreement on June 8 with Jiangsu Sunrain Solar Energy Ltd., the largest solar thermal company in the world.

Through the agreement, CanmetEnergy will provide technical support for Sunrain’s development of solar heating systems in China, from initial screening and feasibility assessment studies to engineering design and performance monitoring of large-scale solar storage sites.

Solar heating is the process of using the sun’s energy to generate heat, as opposed to electricity, through solar thermal collectors. Heat captured by the sun can then warm spaces such as homes or businesses, or provide needed hot water.

Natural Resources Canada says the agreement between Canmet and Sunrain is an opportunity to accelerate the commercial development of solar-heated communities across China and the world.

Canmet has experience with solar heating projects, such as the Drake Landing Solar Community in Okotoks, Alberta. That residential development achieved the world-first milestone of 100 percent of its space heating coming from solar-only energy generation.

Sunrain manufactures solar thermal collectors and solar hot water systems, as well as heat pumps and water filters.

The agreement was signed in Beijing and overseen by Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr.

Carr is currently in China on a trade mission with representatives from the cleantech, energy and forestry sectors.

Earlier on June 8, the federal minister oversaw the signing of a deal that gave a Toronto company the chance to equip clean energy buses in China with fuel cell engines.