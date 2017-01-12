With coffee conquered, Keurig looking to booze, signs research deal with AB InBev

January 12, 2017

by The Associated Press

NEW YORK—Keurig, the maker of single-cup coffee machines, says it is teaming up with beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev to build an at-home booze maker.

The companies announced late last week they hope to create a product that could whip up beer, cocktails, spirits and mixers.

Waterbury, Vermont-based Keurig Green Mountain has tried to grow beyond coffee makers before, but came up short. It launched a Keurig Kold at-home soda maker in 2015, but the machines sold poorly and were discontinued in June after less than a year on the market.

Nevertheless, the company says it will use technology from the Kold machine to develop the alcohol maker with Belgian beer giant AB InBev, which brews Budweiser, Stella Artois and a huge range of other beers.

Both companies plan to draw from their existing research teams in New England to carry out the project.