Feds inject $510K into Nova Scotia cleantech firm that locks CO2 in concrete

July 5, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

OTTAWA—A Nova Scotia company commercializing technology used to sequester carbon dioxide in concrete is getting $510,000 in support from the federal government.

Dartmouth, N.S.-based CarbonCure will use the fresh investment to fund two new research projects aimed at adding to the company’s technology portfolio.

“This funding will be invaluable for creating the next generation of CO2-utilization technologies that enable win-win scenarios for both industry and the planet,” Robert Niven, CarbonCure’s founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Both of the new research projects are designed to reduce CO2 emissions in the concrete industry. The first focuses on capturing and then sequestering flue gas from a cement kiln, while the second involves treating wastewater produced when washing concrete trucks.

The funding was awarded by Sustainable Development Technology Canada, an arm’s length government organization that first invested in the East Coast start-up in 2010.