Feds hand out $50M in cleantech research and development funds

February 15, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

OTTAWA—The Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada has announced $50 million in new funding for cleantech researchers coast to coast.

94 individual projects at more than 20 colleges and universities will receive federal funding in Ottawa’s latest effort to support sustainable technology.

Canadian Minister of Science Kirsty Duncan announced the funding at the University of Ottawa Feb. 15., saying connecting institutional scientists and engineers with private companies and government organizations is vital for creating new jobs.

“Our government’s support for such partnerships strengthens talent in key research areas where Canada can be a world leader while simultaneously focusing on fundamental societal and economic issues that will benefit all Canadians,” she said.

On average, each of the 94 cleantech projects will get $532,065 in fresh NSERC funding.

You can find a full list of the funding recipients here.