Feds contributing $8.9M for 3D printing facility at University of Waterloo

May 25, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WATERLOO, Ont.—The federal government is giving the University of Waterloo up to $8.9 million in funding to establish an innovation centre for additive manufacturing, a technology often referred to as 3D printing.

The Multi-Scale Additive Manufacturing Lab will be receiving funds from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

FedDev Ontario expects its contribution to support 18 new partnerships, help commercialize 21 advanced manufacturing technologies and create about 80 jobs.

The centre aims to bring industry players and academics together to create 3D printing solutions for sectors such as aerospace, mining and automotive.

This facility, which FedDev says will be Canada’s first major advanced manufacturing technology commercialization centre, will also provide learning opportunities for University of Waterloo students.

The University of Waterloo has been researching 3D printing since 2000, a process that has the potential to make manufacturing more environmentally friendly by producing less waste than traditional methods.

“Additive manufacturing is poised to fundamentally change the way things are made. Fuelled by a culture of innovation and backed by broad expertise in the advanced manufacturing sector, we look forward to playing a key role with our partners in unlocking the potential of this exciting technology,” said Feridun Hamdullahpur, president and vice-chancellor, University of Waterloo.

The total project cost of the centre is more than $22 million, and the remaining capital is being leveraged from other partners.