UPDATE: Two killed after cargo plane goes off runway at West Virginia airport

The pilot and co-pilot died when the plane crashed at the Yeager Airport Friday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va.—An airport official says two people have been killed after a cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
Yeager Airport spokesman Mike Plante says the pilot and co-pilot died in Friday morning’s crash.
Plante says the Air Cargo Carriers plane arrived from Louisville, Kentucky, at 5:43 a.m. and was trying to land when it went off the runway and down a steep, wooded hillside.
“It’s difficult terrain to negotiate,” Plante said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Airport officials have proposed spending $290 million to rebuild and extend the runway after a landslide in 2015 took out a church and an unoccupied house. The proposal calls for lengthening the runway from about 6,800 feet to 8,000 feet.