Québec firm fined $140K for bid-rigging Montréal condo development

June 21, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

OTTAWA—A company specializing in the installation of ventilation systems pleaded guilty on June 20 to one count of bid-rigging related to the Tour St-Antoine condominium development project in Montréal.

The company, 9201-2640 Québec Inc., will pay a $140,000 fine, but charges against its president were withdrawn in exchange for his cooperation with the federal Competition Bureau as court proceedings move forward against others accused in the case.

The Québec firm admitted in the province’s Superior Court that it conspired with two competing firms, Les Entreprises Promécanic ltée and Les Industries Garanties ltée, to obtain a ventilation contract by ensuring it offered the lowest bid.

Fines totalling $705,000 have been imposed by the courts following a Competition Bureau investigation that uncovered a bid-rigging scheme for ventilation contracts in a series of condo developments in the Montréal area.

To date, two other companies, Les Entreprises Promécanic ltée and Climasol Inc., and one individual, Roch Raby, president of Climasol Inc., pleaded guilty for their participation in the scheme.

The trial for two other accused firms implicated in the scheme is scheduled for October 2017.