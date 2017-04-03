Pilot error and excess weight the causes of fatal 2015 helicopter crash in Quebec

April 3, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

DORVAL, Que.—In its investigation report released Apr. 3, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) determined the causes of a September 2015 fatal helicopter accident near Sept-Îles, Quebec: the pilot’s lack of experience and excess weight on board the aircraft.

Two passengers were killed in the accident, while the pilot and two other passengers suffered serious injuries.

On Sep. 2 2015, a Bell 206B helicopter operated by Héli-Nord was flying from the airport in Sept-Îles, with one pilot and four passengers on board. The purpose of the flight was to inspect a salmon pass on Nipissis River, approximately 20 nautical miles north of Sept-Îles.

During the final approach to the landing site, a few feet from the ground, the engine torque exceeded its limits, causing the nose of the helicopter to veer off course. The pilot tried to regain control, but he was unsuccessful. The helicopter crashed heavily into a rock, and a fire started in the engine tailpipe.

The investigation determined that the helicopter was operating at a weight and in a flight regime that led to a loss of directional control at an altitude that did not allow any recovery.

TSB also found that the pilot’s lack of experience on the helicopter he was flying prevented him from recognizing the loss of control and counteracting it in a timely manner.