Ontario’s 25% hydro rate cut will actually cost about $1.4B a year

March 2, 2017

by The Canadian Press

TORONTO—The Liberal government unveiled its plan today to cut hydro bills, the biggest political issue boiling in Ontario less than a year-and-a-half away from an election.

The across-the-board relief, which adds up to 25 per cent after the eight-per-cent rebate that took effect Jan. 1, is being achieved by refinancing the province’s long-term power generation contracts over even longer terms.

In extending these contracts, the average 17-per-cent reduction in electricity bills this summer in Ontario is coming with a price tag of up to $1.4 billion a year in extra interest costs.

Those extra costs will ultimately come due for ratepayers in the future.

Premier Kathleen Wynne admitted that over time it will cost a bit more and will take longer to pay off, but it is fairer because current ratepayers don’t have to shoulder the entire burden of huge system costs.

Several other measures were announced today to give low-income, rural and northern residents additional savings, which will cost the government another $2.5 billion over three years.

This is a developing story. More to come…