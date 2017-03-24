Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s approval sinks to just 12 per cent

March 24, 2017

by CanadianManufacturing.com Staff

VANCOUVER—Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s job approval is nearing single digits.

According to the Angus Reid Institute’s latest poll, the Liberal leader has the approval of just 12 per cent of Ontarians—her all-time lowest rating and the lowest of any sitting premier.

High electricity prices remain top-of-mind in Canada’s most populous province, and along with the unpopular privatization of public Utility Hydro One, continue to weigh on Wynne. Her job approval slid four per cent since the previous poll in December and has steadily declined since the summer of 2015.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, meanwhile, is Canada’s only provincial leader endorsed by more than half their constituents. Still, his approval declined six points since the last measure, settling at 52 per cent in the March 24 survey. It has fallen from 66 per cent last May as economic and budgetary issues continue to soften his support.

Relatively new Manitoba leader Brian Pallister is the second-most popular premier. He has the approval of 45 per cent of the province, though he also saw his support erode five per cent since December.

The only premier who saw a bump in approval ratings over the first three months of 2017 was Quebec’s Philippe Couillard. The Liberal leader had seen his support drop to a low of 28 per cent last fall, but he’s since gained ground. 35 per cent of Quebecers now say they support the Couillard.

On the other end of the country, B.C. Premier Christy Clark’s approval declined four per cent this quarter. Clark had some positive momentum during the second half of 2016, posting an eight per cent gain in popularity between May and December. The latest results, however, will push her toward the province’s May 9 election with an approval rating of 31 per cent.

The Angus Reid Institute did note that Clark has recovered from worse odds before, however. Two months ahead of the 2013 B.C. election, she had the approval of just 25 per cent of British Columbians before surging to victory.

Clark’s fellow Western Canadian Premier Rachel Notley also recorded an approval rating of 31 per cent, unchanged since the December poll.

In Atlantic Canada, 27 per cent of Nova Scotians say they support Stephen McNeil, a decline of four percent. Approval of New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant also dropped two points to 27 per cent. Newfoundland and Labrador’s Dwight Ball, meanwhile has the confidence of just one-in-five people across the province—though his approval rating was unchanged since the last measure.