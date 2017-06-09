Ontario to hike fees for water bottlers $500 starting this summer

June 9, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Ontario water bottling companies will be face a $500 fee increase for every million litres of groundwater taken starting Aug. 1.

The province tabled the significant hike in January and said June 8 it will begin implementing the new charge this summer.

“This increased fee, along with the other measures we’ve taken, will help increase groundwater protection and scientific understanding of how to best manage this vital resource,” said Glen Murray, the province’s minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Industrial and commercial water users have been charged just $3.71 for every million litres of groundwater taken since 2009.

Critics blasted the paltry fee last summer after Ontario awarded an automatic extension to food giant Nestle’s water-taking permit during a drought. The debate smoldered through the fall and culminated in a two-year moratorium on permits for new or expanded bottled water operations as well as a the proposed $500 fee.

The Canadian Bottled Water Association was highly critical of the decision at the time. It said water bottlers are being singled out by the government while others escape the new fees.

“Companies that take enormous amounts of ground water to produce alcoholic beverages or use water to literally wash rocks, are exempt from the new charges,” Elizabeth Griswold, the association’s executive director, said in a statement.

The CBWA added that the bottled water industry accounts for just 0.5 per cent of all permitted water taking in Ontario—the same amount as just 10 of the province’s hundreds of golf courses.

The province says proceeds from the new fee will go toward better analyzing the province’s groundwater.