NEB approves $170.3M Wyndwood Pipeline Expansion Project in B.C.

August 11, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

CALGARY—The National Energy Board has approved a proposal from Vancouver’s Westcoast Energy Inc., doing business as Spectra Energy Transmission, to build and operate a 27-kilometre-long natural gas pipeline in British Columbia.

The Wyndwood Pipeline Expansion Project will run parallel to Westcoast Energy’s existing Fort St. John Mainline pipeline, and will be built southwest of Chetwynd, B.C.—in the province’s gas-rich northeast.

The estimated cost for the project is $170,300,000.

The NEB announced its decision in a letter, released August 10, and expects to issue detailed reasons on or before September 28.

32 conditions are attached to the NEB’s approval, including a number of conditions related to minimizing disturbances within caribou ranges and accelerating the restoration of caribou habitat.

Westcoast Energy submitted its application on October 21, 2016, followed by input from the public through oral hearings and written comments. After deliberation, the NEB decided that the project was in the public interest.

Because the project falls under section 58 of the National Energy Board Act—the pipeline is under 40 kilometres in length— the NEB is the final decision maker and Cabinet approval is not required.