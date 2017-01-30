Unifor pledges support to American Civil Liberties Union in response to Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’

January 30, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector labour union, will donate $5,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), in response to US President Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from certain Muslim majority countries and Syrian refugees.

“This is a direct attack on equality,” said Mohamad Alsadi, Unifor director, Human Rights and International department. “The Social Justice Fund stands in solidarity with all who are being turned away from America simply because of their faith or country of origin.”

President Trump has stated that the new regulations are designed to help keep Islamic terrorists out of the United States and protect American citizens.

“It’s shameful that President Trump chooses to hide behind the false blanket of security in order to discriminate against Muslims and foster Islamophobia,” said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. “The use of fear to deny entry to the US and create a racial and religious divide must be challenged, and we support the ACLU in that fight.”

The ACLU provided support to refugees and immigrants who were refused entry and detained at American airports after the executive order was signed. A US federal judge granted the ACLU’s request for a nationwide temporary injunction to block the deportation of those left stranded, but the main court challenge on the legality of the order continues.