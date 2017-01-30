BC Ministers awarded CFIB’s top honour for reducing red tape

January 30, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) announced Jan. 27 that Christy Clark, premier of BC, and Coralee Oakes, minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction for BC, have been named the winners of their Golden Scissors Award for leadership and producing results in cutting red tape for small businesses.

The Golden Scissors Award is a part of CFIB’s annual Red Tape Awareness Week, a campaign aimed at drawing attention to regulatory inefficiencies and waste.

In 2015, BC became the first jurisdiction in North America to legislate an annual Red Tape Reduction Day, dedicated to repealing outdated regulations and improving government customer service.

In advance of their first Red Tape Reduction Day, held Mar. 2, 2016, the BC government conducted an online consultation where more than 400 ideas were submitted from the public. Each idea was reviewed and many have been acted on.

As a result of BC’s Red Tape Reduction Day:

The government repealed 37 pieces of legislation

Over 215 regulatory requirements were removed

It now takes only 15 minutes to apply online for special occasion licenses to host parties or outdoor weddings, replacing an extensive amount of paperwork

Transitioning military personnel and retired veterans no longer need additional testing as they transfer their truck driving credentials to commercial licences

British Columbians can now get information and assistance to register to be an organ donor at any of the 62 Service BC locations

“Once again, the Golden Scissors Award has brought together an impressive list of finalists from across Canada. The exceptional leadership shown by Premier Clark and Minister Oakes is a clear example of government officials’ outstanding commitment to cutting red tape on small businesses,” said Laura Jones, executive vice-president at CFIB.

The winners, chosen from nominations from across the country, received a trophy, a framed certificate and recognition on the CFIB website, Facebook page, and other small business publications.

In addition to the winners, four honourable mentions were also announced today.

The Golden Scissors Award comes on the heels of CFIB’s 2017 Paperweight Awards, dubious distinctions afforded to governments involved in excessive over-regulation.