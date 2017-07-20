Authorities find four stowaways in shipping container at Port of Montreal

July 20, 2017

by The Canadian Press

MONTREAL—The RCMP is confirming that four people have been found in a shipping container at the Port of Montreal.

Police say the four were transported to a local hospital today to receive medical assistance and that their exact condition wasn’t immediately known.

Const. Erique Gasse says they will be under the supervision of the Canada Border Services Agency, while the RCMP will conduct an investigation into the discovery.

Border agents found the four while searching a container.

Media reports say the four people were males and may have been in the container for nearly three weeks.