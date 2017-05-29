Ardent Mills expands Robin Hood flour recall amid E. coli concerns

May 29, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BRAMPTON, Ont.—Ardent Mills is recalling a number of its flour products, which the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) warns could have been made using wheat containing trace amounts of E. coli.

Ardent Mills, the company behind Robin Hood brand flour, has two production facilities in Ontario, one in Saskatchewan and one in Quebec.

The company says there has been no positive finding of contamination and no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the newly-recalled products. The May 27 recall follows a nationwide recall of 10-kilogram bags of flour last month.

The CFIA says this recall was triggered by findings during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak and that this investigation may lead to the recall of other products.

“Consumer food safety is of paramount importance to Ardent Mills, and our mills adhere to stringent and mandated food safety protocols to ensure pathogenic bacteria are not introduced during the milling process at any of our operations,” said Kent Juliot, VP of research, quality, and technical services for Ardent Mills.

A full list of the recalled products can be found here.