17-year-old boy found dead at construction site in Bradford, Ont.

March 16, 2017

by The Canadian Press

BRADFORD, Ont.—South Simcoe Police are asking for help from the public after the body of a teenage boy was found at a construction site in Bradford, Ont.

Construction workers discovered the body early March 15 at the site, which is off Miller Avenue.

Officers say the youth was found beside an overturned forklift.

Police say foul play is not suspected, but they’re asking anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area to contact them.

Police say the boy’s name will not be released.