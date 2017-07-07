Tesla to build giant battery in Australia to remedy energy crisis

July 7, 2017

by The Associated Press

SYDNEY, Australia—Tesla says it will build the world’s largest lithium-ion battery in southern Australia, part of a bid to solve an energy crisis that has led to ongoing blackouts across the region last year.

Tesla will partner with French renewable energy company Neoen to build the 100-megawatt battery farm in South Australia state.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on July 7 that he will deliver the system within 100 days of signing the contract or it will be free— though neither Tesla nor South Australia released the value of the contract.

Musk says the system will be three times more powerful than any other battery system on earth and be capable of delivering 129 MWh of power.

South Australia relies heavily on solar and wind-generated energy. The state has been scrambling to bolster its fragile power grid and combat soaring energy prices since it suffered a massive blackout during a storm last year.

The energy industry order comes as Tesla’s share price has floundered—largely as a result of bad news from its automotive segment.

Though it said it is ready to start production of its new Model 3 this week, it lowered year-end production expectations. Meanwhile, along with news of increased competition in the electric vehicle market, Tesla’s first-half deliveries of its Model S sedan and Model X SUVs also fell on the low end of its projections.

The company’s shares have plunged almost 15 per cent this week, translating to lost market value of US$8.7 billion.