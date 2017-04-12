SNC-Lavalin wins design contracts for London Underground

April 12, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—Montreal-based engineering services firm SNC-Lavalin has won two design contracts for the London Underground subway system.

SNC-Lavalin’s Rail & Transit team will assist London Underground in improving rail vehicle accessibility for individuals with reduced mobility and visual impairments.

The contracts cover the subway system’s Bakerloo Line, Central Line, and Waterloo & City Line.

SNC-Lavalin’s design modifications will add new passenger information systems, passenger emergency alarms, closed-circuit television, improved lighting for each vehicle, and designated wheelchair zones.

“As market leaders in vehicle modifications, we have successfully delivered designs to satisfy ‘Railway Vehicles Accessibility Regulations’ for other railway clients, and this contract award builds upon that,” said Michael Grace, regional director, Rail & Transit UK, SNC-Lavalin.