SNC-Lavalin wins contract to revamp Turkish fertilizer plant

December 22, 2016

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—Quebec infrastructure company SNC-Lavalin Inc. has won a contract to optimize a calcium ammonium nitrate plant not far from Istanbul.

Awarded by Turkish fertilizer firm Bagfas Bandirma Gubre Fabrikalari AS, the deal covers engineering and oversight work to ensure the chemical plant meets its performance capacity of 2,000 metric tons of calcium ammonium nitrate per day.

Along with improving the plant’s output, SNC will be responsible for reviewing and improving the site’s processes and operations.

The Montreal-based firm did not release the value of the contract.

SNC said the it will have personnel on the ground in Turkey to execute the project, along with office staff in Brussels, Belgium. The company expects the work to take about nine months.