SNC-Lavalin joint venture wins oilsands service contract

December 21, 2016

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—A joint venture between SNC-Lavalin Inc. subsidiary Kentz Canada Ltd. and ClearStream Energy has won a service contract that will extend its reach in Alberta’s oilsands.

Under the agreement, the Kentz-Clearstream JV will provide an unnamed international oil and gas company with engineering and procurement services for maintenance and sustainment projects in the Western Canada oilpatch.

“The award expands our activities in the Fort McMurray region, and we will be working together to ensure we maximize the efficiency for our client of these important Canadian assets for energy production,” said Martin Adler, president of the Montreal-based infrastructure firm’s Oil & Gas division.

SNC-Lavalin did not release the value of the contract, but said the deal covers a five year period.