Quebec’s Ovivo wins $40M contract to supply new U.K. nuclear plant

June 29, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—Ovivo Inc. has won a new contract to build a water intake screening system for the U.K.’s first new nuclear plant in three decades.

Awarded by French power giant EDF Energy, the 27 million euro (approximately $40 million) contract is part of the multibillion-dollar Hinkley Point C nuclear project currently under construction in southwest England.

The Quebec water and wastewater treatment company’s screen system will be designed to process 191 cubic metres of cooling water per second. The nuclear plant will use the water to cool its electricity-generating steam cycle and its nuclear reactors.

Ovivo said the majority of the design and manufacturing of the system will take place in the U.K., where it operates a subsidiary. It expects the project to take about eight years to complete.

Hinkley Point C is scheduled to begin generating power in the early 2020s.