Quebec construction firm Cegerco starts work on Bagotville army base overhaul

April 25, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BAGOTVILLE, Que.—Construction crews have started work on two new buildings at the Bagotville Canadian Forces Base north of Quebec City.

The federal government held a groundbreaking ceremony April 24 as work got underway on the $46.9 million project, which will see older buildings torn down and replaced by two new structures.

The new buildings will be used mainly for logistical support, housing aircraft maintenance equipment and heavy vehicles used on the base, such as snowplows.

3 Wing Bagotville is one of the two fighter aircraft units in Canada and operates a fleet of CF-18 fighters as well as Griffon helicopters.

The work will be carried out by Chicoutimi, Que.-based construction firm Cegerco Inc.