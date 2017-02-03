Pomerleau wins $55.45M contract to demolish Canadian Navy jetty

February 3, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ESQUIMALT B.C.—The Department of National Defence has awarded a $55.45 million contract to Pomerleau Inc., a construction and engineering services firm from Surrey, B.C., for the demolition of a Canadian Navy jetty at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

Pomerleau will then be responsible for preparing the site for future rebuilding work.

The existing jetties at the Esquimalt dockyard were originally designed for ships that were smaller and lighter than today’s modern Canadian Patrol Frigates. They are not long or deep enough to accommodate modern ships.

The new jetty facilities will be longer, more versatile, and allow cranes to load and unload new ships.

Pomerleau’s contract represents a small piece of a larger renovation project at CFB Esquimalt worth $781 million.

“This major infrastructure project has reached another important milestone with the awarding of the B Jetty Site Preparation contract to Pomerleau Inc. The outdated jetties have served the Royal Canadian Navy well for over 70 years, but they are now well past their intended service life. The two new state-of-the-art jetties will greatly improve the ship-docking infrastructure for Canada’s naval vessels at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt,” said defence minister Harjit S. Sajjan.