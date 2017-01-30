Ontario widening Highway 401 in Cambridge from six lanes to 10

January 30, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

Cambridge, Ont.—The Ontario government will widen a five-kilometre stretch of Highway 401 in Cambridge from six lanes to ten, between Hespeler Road and Townline Road.

Provincial and federal officials were in Cambridge Jan. 27 to announce the expansion.

The project includes new high occupancy vehicle lanes and the replacement of two bridges at Hespeler Road and Franklin Boulevard.

The federal government is contributing $96 million, and Ontario is responsible for the remaining costs.

The province has not released the expected total cost of the project.