Ontario picks construction consortium to build Highway 427 extension

January 26, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Barring any gridlock in final contract negotiations, the Ontario government has picked the construction team that will extend Highway 427 6.6 kilometres north of Toronto.

Infrastructure Ontario and the province’s Ministry of Transportation announced Jan. 25 they have selected the Link 427 consortium as the preferred proponent to design, finance, build and maintain the expansion project.

Made up of Dragados Canada Inc., ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc., Miller Infrastructure, Bot Infrastructure Ltd., MMM Group Ltd. and Thurber Engineering Ltd., the consortium edged out two other construction teams on the project shortlist.

“This critical project will help generate jobs in Vaughan, and will make travelling across the region easier and more convenient, allowing you to spend less time commuting and more time with your loved ones, the province’s Minister of Transportation, Steven Del Duca, said in a statement.

The expansion project will extend the 427 from Highway 7 to Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan, as well as widen the existing highway between Finch Avenue and Highway 7.

The government also announced previously that High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lanes are slated to be included in the construction project. Ontario plans to install a 15.5 km stretch of dedicated HOT lanes with electronic tolling in both directions on Highway 427 from south of Highway 409 to north of Rutherford Road.

The province said it will release the cost of the project this March along with a construction timeline. Work on the highway extension is scheduled to begin shortly after.