New Flyer wins US$95M contract from New York transit authority for 110 buses

May 9, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINNIPEG—Bus manufacturer New Flyer Industries Inc., announced May 8 it has been awarded a US$95 million contract for 110 Xcelsior compressed natural gas buses, or 220 equivalent units, from New York City Transit Authority (NYCT).

Since 1988, Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA)—NYCT’s parent organization and the largest transit agency in North America—has purchased over 2,200 buses from New Flyer.

This is according to Paul Smith, New Flyer executive VP of Sales, Marketing and Customer Program Management.

“We’re honoured they (MTA) have once again chosen our MTA-proven Xcelsior platform,” said Smith.

This latest delivery will be the first time MTA, which serves customers in Downstate New York and Connecticut, has purchased compressed natural gas buses in a 60-foot configuration.

This order follows on New Flyer’s announcement on Jan. 26, 2017, that the company is opening a Jamestown, New York facility to manufacture bus components.

Components assembled in Jamestown will be integrated into these 110 Xcelsior CNG buses.