Montreal firm wins $26.8M contract to widen Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.

January 20, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Montreal’s Pomerleau Inc. has won a $26.8 million contract with the Ontario government to replace the Cataraqui River Bridge and add two lanes to Highway 401 just east of Kingston, Ont.

The province said the project will reduce congestion and improve the commute for the approximately 50,000 vehicles that use the stretch of the 401 every day.

Along with widening the road to six lanes from four, the project includes work on the Highway 15 interchange and the Division Street overpass. The province also plans to repave a one-kilometre stretch of the 401 east of Highway 15.

Work on the project is expected to begin this spring and be completed by 2020.