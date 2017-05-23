Lockheed Martin Canada wins contract with Chilean Navy

May 23, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

OTTAWA—Lockheed Martin Canada announced May 23 it has been awarded a contract to replace the combat management systems and select subsystems for the Chilean Navy’s three Type 23 frigates.

This contract marks another significant export sale of the company’s combat management system, CMS 330.

Mike Savage, mayor of Halifax, says this sale to the Chilean Navy will bring future work to his city, where Lockheed Martin Canada has a facility.

“The critical skills and expertise developed here (Halifax) in support of key naval programs positions us for continued economic growth. These valuable high tech jobs also attract top talent and offer exceptional opportunities for our local graduates,” said Savage.

Karen McCrimmon, MP for Kanata-Carleton, is also excited about the prospect of new jobs in her Ottawa riding, where the company’s headquarters are located.

“I am delighted to learn of Lockheed Martin Canada’s selection by the Armada de Chile (Chilean Navy). This means high value, sustained jobs in my riding and significant growth for Canadian industry overall,” said McCrimmon.

Lockheed Martin Canada’s CMS 330 is currently being used on the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigates, and the Royal New Zealand Navy’s Anzac-class frigates will soon be making use of the same technology.

When the New Zealand frigates arrive in Victoria this summer, it will mark the first time in Canadian history that a foreign navy sends its ships to Canada to be upgraded.

Winning this latest bid with the Chilean Navy places the CMS 330 on four classes of ships across three different navies.

The company was also selected as the command and surveillance integrator for Canada’s new fleet of Arctic/offshore patrol ships.

Lockheed Martin Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of the global defence contractor, employs over 900 people at facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Calgary and Victoria.