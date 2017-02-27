Kingston construction firm wins $6.9M contract to replace two 401 bridges near Cornwall

February 27, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

CORNWALL, Ont.—The Ontario government is replacing two Highway 401 bridges near Cornwall, Ont.—the Wales Drive bridge in Ingleside and the Avonmore Road bridge in Long Sault.

Cruickshank Construction Ltd. of Kingston was awarded the $6.9 million contract.

Construction at the Avonmore Road underpass is scheduled to begin in early April 2017, while work on the Wales Drive underpass is slated to start in 2018. Construction for both projects is anticipated to conclude in fall 2018.

Both bridges will be fully closed to traffic throughout the demolition and construction phases. The existing bridges will be demolished in halves, using 12 hour overnight closures of Highway 401. Detour routes will be implemented at these times.

Ontario is committing over $2.1 billion to repair and expand provincial highways and bridges across the province.

“Highway 401 is a vital link for commuters and commercial traffic traveling throughout Ontario, Quebec and the United States. Replacing the Wales Drive bridge and the Avonmore Road bridge will help keep traffic moving and improve the daily commute in the Cornwall area,” said Steve Del Duca, Ontario minister of Transportation.