Highway 401 to get major expansion west of Toronto

April 10, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Ontario’s ever-expanding Highway 401 will soon stretch 10 or more lanes from Toronto to Milton, Ont.

Infrastructure Ontario and the province’s Ministry of Transportation issued a request for qualifications for the latest widening project on the region’s main thoroughfare April 10.

The project will stretch an 18-kilometre section of the road in the suburbs west of Toronto from six to at least 10 lanes, reliving congestion along an increasingly gridlocked area of the 401.

“Morning and evening gridlock are the constant companion to western Mississauga motorists,” Bob Delaney, MPP-Mississauga-Streetsville, said in a statement.

“The widening and expansion of Highway 401 through northwest Mississauga will remove the bottleneck that slows eastbound morning traffic, and the westbound drive home,” he added.

The expansion includes a 12-lane core-collector system from the Credit River in Mississauga, Ont. to Winston Churchill Boulevard. Beyond Winston Churchill, the road will revert to 10 lanes until the Highway 407 interchange, where it will widen back to 12 lanes all the way to James Snow Parkway in Milton. The road will have 10 lanes beyond James Snow to Regional Road 25.

The first stage in the lengthy procurement process, the RFQ calls on construction teams looking to pre-qualify for the project to submit their credentials to the province. A request for proposal stage is expected to follow this fall before Ontario selects a consortium to build the project.

Along with the extra lanes, the expansion includes High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes along the median in both directions.

The province did not release any cost estimates for the expansion project.