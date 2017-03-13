Halifax firm wins $7.3M deal to build rescue boats for new Arctic patrol ships

March 13, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

HALIFAX—A small East Coast boat builder has won a $7.3 million contract to manufacture rescue boats for Canada’s new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS).

Part of Ottawa’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, Rosborough Boats will build 12 of its 8.5-metre rigid hull inflatable boasts for the Royal Canadian Navy—two for each of the six Arctic patrol ships.

The contract was awarded by Irving Shipbuilding Inc., which is leading the national shipbuilding effort along with Vancouver’s Seaspan shipyard.

Once in the water, the inflatable boats will support the AOPS as fast rescue ships and be used to deploy boarding parties.

Rosborough will build the boats at Irving’s Halifax Shipyard. The company expects the contract to create two new jobs and sustain a dozen others.

Meanwhile, work is progressing on the first two 103-metre Arctic patrol ships at Irving. After kicking off the project in 2015, the company says 1,500 workers are currently building the navy’s HMCS Harry DeWolf and the HMCS Margaret Brooke.

The lead ship of the class—the Harry DeWolf—is scheduled to be delivered in 2018.