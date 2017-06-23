Feds back latest Toronto light rail line with $333M investment

June 23, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Ottawa is backing a new Toronto transit project expected to get underway this year with a $333 million investment.

The Finch West Light Rail Transit project will span 11 kilometres at the northwest tip of the city and connect Humber College with the Toronto subway.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca were in Toronto to announce the new funding June 23. The federal government contribution adds to the $1.2 billion already allocated by the province.

Ontario has advanced the project to the Request for Proposals stage, and plans to award the contract to design, build and finance the light rail system to one of three construction teams this year.

The province has already started with preliminary construction on the project, but expects more substantial work to begin later this year. It’s one in a handful of major transit projects underway across the city, including the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and the Spadina Subway Extension.

The new Finch West LRT will replace existing bus service in northwest Toronto and run between the soon-to-open Finch West Subway Station and Humber College. It’s expected to include 16 surface stops as well as an underground interchange at Finch West Station and a below-grade terminus at Humber College.

The new LRT is slated to open in 2021.