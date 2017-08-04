Feds award $12.6M contract to Ontario firm to dispose of retired naval vessels

August 4, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

GATINEAU, Que.—Federal officials announced August 4 that a $12,616,144 contract has been awarded to Port Colborne, Ont., firm Marine Recycling Corporation for the disposal of two retired navy ships.

The ship recycling company will dismantle both Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship Preserver and Canadian Forces Auxiliary Vessel Quest, a job that is expected to be completed by summer 2019.

HMCS Preserver served as a replenishment oiler—a support ship capable of refueling other vessels on the open ocean— until 2016, after 46 years of duty, while CFAV Quest was an oceanographic research ship built in Vancouver in 1969 and decommissioned in 2016.

The contract includes towing to Marine Recycling Corporation’s facility in Sydney, N.S., the demilitarization of equipment, the remediation of hazardous waste and recycling of any remaining materials.

“The Government of Canada is committed to disposing of these historic ships in an environmentally responsible manner. These contracts will utilize the skills and knowledge of a Canadian company, while creating good jobs in communities in Nova Scotia and Ontario,” said Jim Carr, acting minister of Public Services and Procurement.