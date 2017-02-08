Federal Government buys portable military tents from B.C. Company for $168M

February 8, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

The Government of Canada announced Feb. 8 that two contracts were awarded to Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd., of Coquitlam, B.C., to procure new tactical tent-based shelter systems for the Canadian Forces.

The total value of both contracts is approximately $168 million. The first contract involves the acquisition and delivery of 1,435 shelter systems, and the second contract is for maintenance and support services for the first five years.

The contracts also include options to procure an additional 338 shelters, and to extend the maintenance and support services by four additional five-year options. Should all options be exercised, the contracts could be worth $350 million.

The Headquarters Shelter Systems will replace up to 80 per cent of National Defence’s Tent Expandable Modular System structures, which were initially designed and purchased in the 1970s.

The new shelter systems can be used for headquarters, command posts, accommodations, or medical facilities, and they are easily transported on most military vehicles.

Delivery of the first shelters will be completed by 2019.

“Our Government is committed to building a more agile, better-equipped military, while ensuring the best value for Canadians. These shelters will provide the women and men of the Canadian military with the modern equipment they need to do their jobs safely and securely in virtually any environment, at home or abroad,” said Judy Foote, federal minister of Public Services and Procurement.