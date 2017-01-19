Construction firm Stuart Olson wins $250M in infrastructure, mining work

January 19, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

CALGARY—Stuart Olson Inc. has won three multimillion-dollar contracts for maintenance and retrofit work on infrastructure and mining projects in Western Canada.

Worth $220 million, two institutional construction management contracts make up the bulk of the new work. Stuart Olson said it would be responsible for retrofitting two large post-secondary schools in Western Canada under the new agreements.

“These new contract awards are substantial wins for both our Buildings Group and Industrial Group,” David LeMay, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “The two post-secondary school projects signal momentum around the approval of anticipated provincial infrastructure projects.”

Meanwhile, Stuart Olson will carry out a $30 million, five-year maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) contract for an undisclosed mining company in Saskatchewan.