CAE wins new simulator, defence training contracts worth $175M

January 17, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—Canadian simulator manufacturer and training firm CAE Inc. has won new contracts with major defence contractors and governments valued at $175 million.

Some of the key clients from the company’s fiscal 2017 third-quarter disclosure include Babcock France, Airbus Defence & Space, as well as the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy.

Under a deal with U.K.-based Babcock, CAE will provide the French Air Force with a ground-based training system that includes full-mission simulators and instructor operating stations used to train future fighter pilots.

Meanwhile, the Montreal-based company will build a flight simulator for the C-295 medium transport and surveillance aircraft for Airbus Defence & Space. The simulator will be delivered to the company’s training centre in Seville, Spain in 2018.

For the U.S. Navy, CAE said it has won a contract option that is part of the the MH-60R/S Tech Refresh and Procurement of Simulators (TRPS) program. The deal includes upgrades to the Navy’s MH-60 helicopter flight trainers as well as a maintenance and service deal with the Royal Australian Navy originally contracted to the U.S. Navy.

The agreements follow Canadian and U.S. military training contracts worth up to $1 billion the company announced last week.